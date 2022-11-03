Ep. 510 — Major Garrett

podcast
The Axe Files with David Axelrod
Ep. 510 — Major GarrettThe Axe Files with David Axelrod
Nov 3, 2022
Journalist Major Garrett caught the journalism bug early, chasing fire trucks down the street in search of a story as a kid. He has since spent his career as a Congressional and White House correspondent, most recently at CBS. Major joined David to talk about the upcoming midterm elections, what he believes is hurting Biden and Democratic candidates, the state of democracy, and his new book written with David Becker debunking the myth that the 2020 election was stolen, “The Big Truth: Upholding Democracy in the Age of the Big Lie.”