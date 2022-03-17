Ep. 481 — Erin Burnett

podcast
The Axe Files with David Axelrod
Ep. 481 — Erin BurnettThe Axe Files with David Axelrod
CNN anchor Erin Burnett grew up on a farm in a small town in eastern Maryland, but her career has taken her around the world, covering major events from the Arab Spring in Cairo to the Bataclan shooting in Paris. She talked with David about how a letter to a stranger helped her get her start in journalism, her relationship with former President Trump, joining CNN at an unpropitious time, and her recent reporting from Ukraine.
Mar 17, 2022