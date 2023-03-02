Ep. 524 — Peter Meijer

podcast
The Axe Files with David Axelrod
Ep. 524 — Peter MeijerThe Axe Files with David Axelrod
Mar 2, 2023
Just days after he was sworn in to Congress, former GOP Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan watched in horror as protestors stormed the Capitol. Deeply unsettled by the experience, he voted to impeach President Trump, opening a lane for a Trump-endorsed primary opponent to defeat Meijer in 2022. He joined David to talk about his Michigan-famous family name, his time in the military, the importance of defending Ukraine, his decision to vote to impeach Trump, the importance of long-term thinking in politics, and a potential Senate run.