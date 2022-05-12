Ep. 489 — Shaka Senghor

podcast
The Axe Files with David Axelrod
Ep. 489 — Shaka SenghorThe Axe Files with David Axelrod
Growing up, Shaka Senghor wanted to be a doctor. But at age 14, he ran away from his unstable home. By 19, he was in prison. While in prison, he began unravelling his past, seeking to understand how he went from a bright young boy to solitary confinement. Shaka joined David to talk about the overwhelming challenges facing young people in neighborhoods like the one he grew up in, the seduction of drug culture, the injustices of the criminal justice system, being a father, and his new book, “Letters to the Sons of Society.”
