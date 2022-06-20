Minas Gerais, Brazil

showcast
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
One of your favorite series from CNN is now available in your favorite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling author and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to discover Parts Unknown: little-known destinations and diverse cultures that make our global community more connected. Start from the beginning in Myanmar, and listen through the series conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop each week.
Minas Gerais, BrazilAnthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Jun 20, 2022
Anthony Bourdain explores the Brazilian heartland, home to baroque architecture, lush hillsides and mineiro cuisine. During a traditional meal, he samples frango ao molho pardo (broiled chicken served in a sauce made using its own blood).
Original Airdate: Season 8, 2016.
