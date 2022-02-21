Iran

Anthony Bourdain explores Tehran and Isfahan. His guides include Jason Rezaian, a Washington Post reporter, and his wife Yeganeh, who were subsequently detained by the Iranian government.



On January 16, 2016, it was announced that Jason would be released as part of a prisoner swap. Jason’s release, along with three other Americans, came after 545 days in prison and 14 months of secret negotiations by US officials. The following day Jason and his wife Yeganeh were flown to the United States Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where he was reunited with his family. Anthony Bourdain visited Tehran in 2014 – before the Iran Nuclear Deal was signed in 2015 and before tough sanctions on Iran had been relaxed that year. In 2018, President Donald Trump killed the deal and re-imposed those sanctions.



Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014

Feb 21, 2022

42 mins