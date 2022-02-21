special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
One of your favorite series from CNN is now available in your favorite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling author and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to discover Parts Unknown: little-known destinations and diverse cultures that make our global community more connected. Start from the beginning in Myanmar, and listen through the series conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop each week.
IranAnthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Anthony Bourdain explores Tehran and Isfahan. His guides include Jason Rezaian, a Washington Post reporter, and his wife Yeganeh, who were subsequently detained by the Iranian government.
On January 16, 2016, it was announced that Jason would be released as part of a prisoner swap. Jason’s release, along with three other Americans, came after 545 days in prison and 14 months of secret negotiations by US officials. The following day Jason and his wife Yeganeh were flown to the United States Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where he was reunited with his family. Anthony Bourdain visited Tehran in 2014 – before the Iran Nuclear Deal was signed in 2015 and before tough sanctions on Iran had been relaxed that year. In 2018, President Donald Trump killed the deal and re-imposed those sanctions.
Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014
Feb 21, 2022