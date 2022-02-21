special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
One of your favorite series from CNN is now available in your favorite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling author and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to discover Parts Unknown: little-known destinations and diverse cultures that make our global community more connected. Start from the beginning in Myanmar, and listen through the series conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop each week.
Anthony Bourdain travels to Tanzania. He visits Zanzibar, a one-time slave trade hub, and enjoys the island's famous foods. On an excursion to the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater, Bourdain comes face to face with lions, elephants, and the great migration. Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014.
