Tanzania

Anthony Bourdain travels to Tanzania. He visits Zanzibar, a one-time slave trade hub, and enjoys the island's famous foods. On an excursion to the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater, Bourdain comes face to face with lions, elephants, and the great migration. Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014.



Feb 21, 2022

42 mins