CNN Audio

12 PM ET: Ukraine under attack, US Covid caution, ID abortion bill & more
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Tue, Mar 15
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

One of your favorite series from CNN is now available in your favorite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling author and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to discover Parts Unknown: little-known destinations and diverse cultures that make our global community more connected. Start from the beginning in Myanmar, and listen through the series conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop each week.

Budapest
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Anthony Bourdain explores the beauty, culture, and food of Budapest, where he samples goulash, fisherman's soup, blood sausage, and chicken liver.

Original Airdate: Season 5, 2015.
Mar 14, 2022