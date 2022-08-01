Pittsburgh

showcast
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
One of your favorite series from CNN is now available in your favorite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling author and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to discover Parts Unknown: little-known destinations and diverse cultures that make our global community more connected. Start from the beginning in Myanmar, and listen through the series conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop each week.
PittsburghAnthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Aug 1, 2022
Anthony Bourdain delves into a dining scene at a crossroads: part iconic "Steel City" defined by blue-collar, working class comfort food and part foodie boomtown catering to the new high tech industry.
Original Airdate: Season 10, 2017.