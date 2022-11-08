5 PM ET: Tropical Storm Nicole, Arizona voting problems, Powerball winning ticket & more

Nov 8, 2022

The midterm elections are in full swing with votes being cast in key races across the country. Some voters in Florida are feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole as it continues to strengthen before likely becoming a hurricane later this week. A technical issue with some voting machines in Arizona caused a frenzy on social media. Twitter has fired most of its employees at its only office in Africa. Plus, a winning Powerball ticket for the $2.04 billion dollar prize sold in California.