The War in Ukraine, One Year On

Feb 24, 2023

It's been one year since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The country's President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the anniversary, saying 2023 "will be the year of our victory." In this special episode, we take a deep dive into the conflict. We'll look back at how we got here, the toll it's taken on Ukrainians and how Russia got this far into the war. Is peace in Ukraine on the horizon?