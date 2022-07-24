podcast
Sunday Edition: What Really Happened in Uvalde?CNN 5 Things
Jul 24, 2022
After months of waiting, families in Uvalde, Texas are finally getting answers about the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. We examine the findings of a Texas House committee report, whether any officers will be held accountable for their inaction, and what Uvalde residents are demanding before the new school year.
Guest: Rosa Flores, CNN Correspondent