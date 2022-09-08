podcast
Special Edition: Queen Elizabeth II dies
Sep 8, 2022
In this special edition of 5 Things we take a look at the life of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch who’s passed away at the age of 96. We'll touch on her dedication to public appearances, her condolences in times of crisis and the controversies she faced over the last 70 years.