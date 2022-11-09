podcast
12 PM ET: What to Know About the Midterm Results so far
Nov 9, 2022
In this special edition of 5 Things, we break down the results we know and don’t know from last night’s midterm elections. Control for the US Senate and House are still up for grabs with Georgia’s Senate race expected to have a rematch. President Joe Biden is feeling vindicated so far, former President Donald Trump is reportedly “livid,” and both Democrats and Republicans won big in key gubernatorial races.