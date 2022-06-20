9 AM ET: BBB comeback, Juneteenth shooting, swimmer trans law & more

In this episode we look at whether President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill could be making a comeback. A 15-year-old boy was killed on Juneteenth - we'll bring you the details. Flooding has affected millions in India and Bangladesh with no signs of improving. Transgender swimmers won't be allowed to swim in elite competitions because of new rules by the governing body. Colombia heads in a new direction.