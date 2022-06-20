9 AM ET: BBB comeback, Juneteenth shooting, swimmer trans law & more

podcast
CNN 5 Things
We bring you 5 stories that will get you up to speed and on with your day. Updates at 6am, 9am, 12pm, 5pm and 11pm Eastern, every weekday.
9 AM ET: BBB comeback, Juneteenth shooting, swimmer trans law & moreCNN 5 Things
Jun 20, 2022
In this episode we look at whether President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill could be making a comeback. A 15-year-old boy was killed on Juneteenth - we'll bring you the details. Flooding has affected millions in India and Bangladesh with no signs of improving. Transgender swimmers won't be allowed to swim in elite competitions because of new rules by the governing body. Colombia heads in a new direction.