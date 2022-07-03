CNN Audio

Sunday Edition: The State(s) of Abortion in America
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Sun, Jul 3
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
podcast

CNN 5 Things

We bring you 5 stories that will get you up to speed and on with your day. Updates at 6am, 9am, 12pm, 5pm and 11pm Eastern, every weekday.

Back to episodes list

Sunday Edition: The State(s) of Abortion in America
CNN 5 Things
Jul 3, 2022

In the days following the Supreme Court opinion which overturned Roe v. Wade, states have been left to decide how to regulate abortion. We examine the fallout in Missouri, where an abortion ban is forcing patients to travel across state lines for care and pushing local prosecutors to consider whether or not they’ll enforce it.

Guest: Alexandra Field, CNN Correspondent