Sunday Edition: The State(s) of Abortion in America

Jul 3, 2022
In the days following the Supreme Court opinion which overturned Roe v. Wade, states have been left to decide how to regulate abortion. We examine the fallout in Missouri, where an abortion ban is forcing patients to travel across state lines for care and pushing local prosecutors to consider whether or not they’ll enforce it.
Guest: Alexandra Field, CNN Correspondent