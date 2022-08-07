Sunday Edition: Pelosi Visits Taiwan. China Fires Back.

Aug 7, 2022

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan last week, ignoring warnings from both the Chinese government and the Biden administration. We examine the response from China's military, how the visit could further worsen US-China relations, and what it means for the millions of Taiwanese people caught in the middle.

Guest: Will Ripley, CNN Senior International Correspondent