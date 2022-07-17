CNN Audio

Sunday Edition: A Look Inside NASA’s ‘Cosmic Time Machine’
Sun, Jul 17
CNN 5 Things
Jul 17, 2022

Scientists were captivated when NASA released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, which included images of distant galaxies billions of light years away. We examine what they could tell us about the universe and what else the telescope will be looking for in the years to come.

Guest: Ashley Strickland, CNN Space and Science Writer