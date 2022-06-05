Sunday Edition: The 1/6 Investigation Goes Primetime

podcast
CNN 5 Things
Sunday Edition: The 1/6 Investigation Goes PrimetimeCNN 5 Things
This week, the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol is set to kick off a series of high-profile public hearings. We examine what new ground these hearings will cover and look at what remains unanswered about what former President Donald Trump and his allies were doing before and during the riot.
Guest: Ryan Nobles, CNN Congressional Correspondent
Jun 5, 2022