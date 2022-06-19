CNN Audio

Sunday Edition: Why Juneteenth is More Than a Day Off
CNN 5 Things
Jun 19, 2022
Today is Juneteenth, which marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. We examine the its origins, how it became a federal holiday, and what happens when corporations try to commercialize a holiday Black Americans have been celebrating for over a century.

Guest: Don Lemon, CNN Anchor