Sunday Edition: Why Juneteenth is More Than a Day Off

Jun 19, 2022

11 mins

Today is Juneteenth, which marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. We examine the its origins, how it became a federal holiday, and what happens when corporations try to commercialize a holiday Black Americans have been celebrating for over a century.



Guest: Don Lemon, CNN Anchor