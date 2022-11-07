12 PM ET: Midterm election eve special

Nov 7, 2022

The stakes are high for tomorrow's midterm elections – both Democrats and Republicans are making their closing arguments to voters. We'll bring you the latest news from the campaign trail and a closer look at what each party wants voters to focus on. You'll hear from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on what his priorities will be if the GOP gets control. We've also got a guide to how results could change across the counting for different states. Plus, could Twitter be a wild card for the elections?