Sunday Edition: How Election Lies Are Fueling GOP Primaries
Sun, Jul 31
Sunday Edition: How Election Lies Are Fueling GOP Primaries
CNN 5 Things
Jul 31, 2022

Former President Donald Trump’s election lies are shaping Republican primary races across the country. Ahead of voting on Tuesday in Arizona, CNN traveled to the state to hear from Republican voters on who they’re backing, if the January 6th hearings are swaying their opinions, and who they want to lead the Republican party going forward.

Guest: Donie O’Sullivan, CNN Correspondent