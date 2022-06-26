Sunday Edition: How SCOTUS is Reshaping America

Jun 26, 2022

In a special extended Sunday edition of the 5 Things podcast, we take a look at a momentous week at the Supreme Court and the far-reaching impacts of two major rulings. First, we examine why the court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, and what it means for women across the country. Then, in the wake of a major ruling on gun rights, we hear the story of an Oklahoma group that is actively trying to loosen weapon laws in the state, despite a spate of recent mass shootings and the passage of new federal gun legislation.

Guest: Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter & Elle Reeve, CNN Correspondent