Sunday Edition: How SCOTUS is Reshaping America

podcast
CNN 5 Things
We bring you 5 stories that will get you up to speed and on with your day. Updates at 6am, 9am, 12pm, 5pm and 11pm Eastern, every weekday.
Sunday Edition: How SCOTUS is Reshaping AmericaCNN 5 Things
Jun 26, 2022
In a special extended Sunday edition of the 5 Things podcast, we take a look at a momentous week at the Supreme Court and the far-reaching impacts of two major rulings. First, we examine why the court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, and what it means for women across the country. Then, in the wake of a major ruling on gun rights, we hear the story of an Oklahoma group that is actively trying to loosen weapon laws in the state, despite a spate of recent mass shootings and the passage of new federal gun legislation.
Guest: Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter & Elle Reeve, CNN Correspondent