12 PM ET: Midterm Election Day Special

podcast
CNN 5 Things
We bring you 5 stories that will get you up to speed and on with your day. Updates at 6am, 9am, 12pm, 5pm and 10pm Eastern, every weekday.
12 PM ET: Midterm Election Day SpecialCNN 5 Things
Nov 8, 2022
We’re taking a close look at five key states this midterm cycle – Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada. It’s in these states where the future of the US Senate could hinge on, and where some governorships are up for grabs too. Plus, find out what other key races and ballot initiatives are worth watching, from abortion rights to economic policy.