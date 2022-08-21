Sunday Edition: Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a Climate Milestone

podcast
CNN 5 Things
Sunday Edition: Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a Climate MilestoneCNN 5 Things
Aug 21, 2022
Last week, President Biden signed the $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act into law after more than a year of negotiations between Senate Democrats. We break down what’s in the climate portion of the package and how it could help address a drought emergency playing out right now on the Colorado River.
Guest: Ella Nilsen, CNN Climate Reporter