Sunday Edition: Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a Climate Milestone
Sun, Aug 21
Sunday Edition: Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a Climate Milestone
CNN 5 Things
Aug 21, 2022

Last week, President Biden signed the $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act into law after more than a year of negotiations between Senate Democrats. We break down what’s in the climate portion of the package and how it could help address a drought emergency playing out right now on the Colorado River.

Guest: Ella Nilsen, CNN Climate Reporter