CNN Audio

Sunday Edition: What’s Behind Biden’s Saudi Shift?
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Sun, Jul 10
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
podcast

CNN 5 Things

We bring you 5 stories that will get you up to speed and on with your day. Updates at 6am, 9am, 12pm, 5pm and 11pm Eastern, every weekday.

Back to episodes list

Sunday Edition: What’s Behind Biden’s Saudi Shift?
CNN 5 Things
Jul 10, 2022

President Biden is scheduled to set out this week on an international trip which includes a stop in Saudi Arabia. We examine why Biden is re-engaging with the kingdom after vowing to make it a ‘pariah,’ and how the reset could have wide-ranging impacts from the Middle East to US gas pumps.

Guest: Natasha Bertrand, CNN White House Reporter