Sunday Edition: What's Behind Biden's Saudi Shift?
Jul 10, 2022
President Biden is scheduled to set out this week on an international trip which includes a stop in Saudi Arabia. We examine why Biden is re-engaging with the kingdom after vowing to make it a ‘pariah,’ and how the reset could have wide-ranging impacts from the Middle East to US gas pumps.
Guest: Natasha Bertrand, CNN White House Reporter