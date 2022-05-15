Sunday Edition: How to Make Sense of This Economic Moment

podcast
CNN 5 Things
Sunday Edition: How to Make Sense of This Economic MomentCNN 5 Things
From gasoline to groceries, inflation is driving up prices for just about everything. Home ownership seems out of reach for many, and the stock market is struggling. Meanwhile, the job market is booming and wages are rising. We try to make sense of these competing economic markers and what they mean for your financial future.
Guest: Christine Romans, CNN Chief Business Correspondent
May 15, 2022