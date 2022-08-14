podcast
CNN 5 Things
We bring you 5 stories that will get you up to speed and on with your day. Updates at 6am, 9am, 12pm, 5pm and 10pm Eastern, every weekday.
Sunday Edition: Did We Miss Our Chance to Contain Monkeypox?CNN 5 Things
Aug 14, 2022
As monkeypox continues to spread around the US, federal health officials have rolled out a new strategy they say will stretch vaccine supply amid high demand. We break down what you should know about virus and look at why we may have already missed our chance at effectively containing it.
Guest: Jacqueline Howard, CNN Health reporter