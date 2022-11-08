CNN

9 AM ET: US voters decide, Russian troops unhappy, World Cup controversy & more
Tue, Nov 8
9 AM ET: US voters decide, Russian troops unhappy, World Cup controversy & more
Nov 8, 2022

Polls are open and control of the House and the Senate are up for grabs - we'll bring you details on which states to watch. We'll also tell you about fears of voter intimidation, as well as legal battles that have already started ahead of the vote. Some Russian troops have reportedly written a letter to say their fight in Ukraine is "incomprehensible". Meanwhile, an oligarch close to the Kremlin appears to have admitted to meddling in US elections. Plus, Qatar's World Cup ambassador makes some troubling comments about homosexuality.