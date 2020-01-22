Wuhan coronavirus outbreak kills nine in China as first case found in US
Coronavirus explained: What you need to know
Here are some things you should know about the coronavirus in China that has sickened hundreds and coronaviruses in general:
What is a coronavirus: Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals. In rare cases, they are what scientists call zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coronavirus symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly a headache and maybe a fever, which can last for a couple of days. For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there's a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
There are a handful of human coronaviruses that are known to be deadly, like MERS and SARS.
How it spreads: Viruses can spread from human contact with animals. When it comes to human-to-human transmission of the viruses, often it happens when someone comes into contact with the infected person's secretions.
Coronavirus treatment: There is no specific treatment. Most of the time, symptoms will go away on their own. Doctors can relieve symptoms by prescribing a pain or fever medication. The CDC says a room humidifier or a hot shower can help with a sore throat or cough. People sickened should drink plenty of fluids, get rest and sleep as much as possible.
What's happening
Officials in China are racing to contain the outbreak of a new virus that has left at least nine people dead and sickened more than 400, after it was confirmed the infection can be passed between humans.
The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus virus to Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and now the United States, is now fueling fears of a broader epidemic, as China enters its busiest travel period of the year.
As of Wednesday morning, local time, it has killed nine people and infected a further 440 people across mainland China, according to China’s National Health Commission.
The majority of the cases are in Wuhan, but it's also been confirmed as far afield as Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong province, near Hong Kong.
In the coming days, hundreds of millions of Chinese are expected to begin traveling across the country and overseas as the annual Lunar New Year break gets fully underway. Last year, close to 7 million Chinese tourists traveled abroad during the holiday period, according to state media.
Even before cases were detected in other countries, the efforts to contain the Wuhan coronavirus were international. Wuhan alone has connections to dozens of overseas destinations, and Beijing and Shanghai have hundreds more.
Airports across Asia have stepped up temperature screening of incoming passengers, as have several hubs in the US with connections to Wuhan, including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
With all indications that the virus has a relatively slow incubation time, however, these efforts may be insufficient to stop its spread.
On Tuesday the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that they had activated an emergency response system on Tuesday in response to the Wuhan coronavirus.