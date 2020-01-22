Oel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

Li Bin, China’s National Health Commission Minister, held a news conference today to discuss the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.

Here's what we learned:

What China is doing to combat the spread: Li said also local authorities in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the entire province of Hubei (of which Wuhan is a part) have been asked to tighten regulations of farm markets and wild animals. The virus is believed to have originated from a market. Authorities will do more to screen passengers at transportation hubs like airports, ports, bus stations and train stations, using devices like thermometers and thermal body scanners. They'll also take measures to improve ventilation and sterilization.

Nine people have died so far: All the people killed by the virus were in Hubei province. The majority of them have been elderly and had pre-existing conditions.

How it's spreading: Li said experts believe the virus is spreading via human-to-human transmission, specifically through the respiratory tract. Li also said there is a possibility that the virus could mutate -- aiding the spread of the disease.