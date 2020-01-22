Five more Chinese provinces report new cases

Five Chinese provinces reported additional cases of the Wuhan coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people infected in mainland China to 547.

The worldwide number of cases has reached 555 on Wednesday.

Hebei, Jiangsu, and Heilongjiang provinces each confirmed their first case, while Hubei province reported an additional 69 (this includes the city of Wuhan). Beijing reported an additional four cases.

The total number of provinces that have reported cases across mainland China has increased to 24, according to combined reports from China's national and provincial health authorities.