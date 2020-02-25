Policemen shelter behind a barrier in a road scattered with stones following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law in New Delhi on February 24. Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Violence in New Delhi, the capital of India, left five people dead yesterday ahead of Trump's arrival.

One of those who died was a police officer, who suffered a bullet injury to the head, said Rajesh Kalra of the Guru Tej Bahadur Hospital. A total of 90 people have been hospitalized for injuries from blunt force or gunshots.

The violence: Indians have been protesting for months over a controversial citizenship bill, which gives Indian citizenship to asylum seekers from three neighboring countries -- but not if they are Muslim.

Delhi Police said that incidents of violence and arson had been reported in Delhi's North East district, adding that the force was making every effort "to restore normalcy."

Some context: There have been nationwide protests since December, when the country's parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Opposition parties say the bill is unconstitutional, as it bases citizenship on a person's religion and would further marginalize India's 200-million strong Muslim community.

There has also been pushback from indigenous groups in northeastern states, who fear that giving citizenship to large numbers of immigrants would change the unique ethnic make-up of the region and their way of life, regardless of religion.