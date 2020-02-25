Trump expected to talk business on second day of India visit
Modi thanks Trump delegation ahead of bilateral meeting
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Donald Trump and his delegation earlier today during brief comments to press in New Delhi.
"We welcome you here and I am very happy that yesterday you had visited all the places," Modi said, according to a CNN translation of his comments.
"It was the biggest event that has ever happened in the history of politics for any great leader like you and you had come here after a very long journey. I very much appreciate that you traveled with your family and I am aware that these days you are very busy in America, but in spite of that you have made time to visit India and I am grateful to you and your delegation."
Modi was referring to the "Namaste Trump" rally held yesterday in India's largest cricket stadium, which has a capacity of 110,000 people.
Six things you need to know about the US-India relationship
US President Donald Trump received a rapturous welcome yesterday when he touched down in India -- but relations between the two countries haven't always been so warm. Here are six things to know about US-India relations:
The start of independent ties: India's first Prime Minister visited the US in 1949, soon after India gained independence from British rule -- but relations worsened in the coming decades.
India wasn't formally aligned to any side during the Cold War, but grew closer to the Soviet Union, which was giving New Delhi economic and military assistance in the 60s.
Chaos in 1971: The 1971 India-Pakistan War led to the creation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan. The US sided with Islamabad, given Pakistan's role as a mediator for the US with China.
In 1968 India had refused to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, accusing the US, the Soviet Union and the UK of "atomic collusion." After the 1971 warfare, India ramped up its nuclear development, and approved plans for the first nuclear test in 1972.
India's nuclear ambitions damaged US relations: In 1974, India held its first successful underground nuclear test. India maintained the test was for peaceful purposes, but many other countries weren't convinced, and it led to decades of estrangement with the US.
A new era: US President Bill Clinton visited India in 2000, the first such trip by a US president for more than 20 years. It thawed relations, and the nuclear issue was effectively set aside in 2005, when the two governments signed a framework lifting a US moratorium on nuclear energy trade with India.
The relationship today: The US is now India's largest trading partner in goods and services combined -- but trade tensions have arisen after the US filed a lawsuit in 2018 against India for subsidizing exports.
There's also the issue of restrictions on H-1B work visas: Trump has repeatedly accused tech companies in the US of using the program to replace Americans with cheaper foreign workers.
The Indian diaspora: There are an estimated four million Indian-origin American citizens, along with a further one million non-resident Indians and more than 200,000 Indian students in the US.
Indians with foreign citizenship cannot vote, but they are among the richest immigrant communities in the US. For Trump, now in an election year, a visit to India could generate backing from the Indian diaspora back in the US.
Trump touts crowd sizes and progress on trade talks
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi just finished their closed-door bilateral meeting, and gave short statements to press.
Trump thanked Modi, calling his two-day state visit "amazing."
“We have millions of people from India living in the United States and doing very well in the United States,” the President said.
Trade talks: He said he and Modi have made progress on “trade, fighter jets, commercial airlines and various other things and energy,” adding that the countries are “working on some very substantial transactions.”
Crowd sizes: Trump proceeded to claim, as he does of his own stateside political rallies, that there were “thousands of people outside trying to get in” to the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad, touting the crowd size and adding that people “love” Modi.
“Every time I mentioned your name there were cheers, so they love you in India and that’s a good thing,” he said to Modi.
Up next: The two leaders are expected to issue a joint statement outside Hyderabad House shortly.
Death toll from Delhi protests rises to 7
The death toll in New Delhi from yesterday's violent protests has risen to seven -- one policeman and six civilians, according to a senior police official.
Violence broke out in the Indian capital over a controversial citizenship law, just hours ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival. Though things appear under control now, there is more protest action planned later, including sit-ins and a human chain.
Police condemned the violence today, and said they would take "legal action as required."
G. Kishan Reddy, the Indian Minister of Home Affairs, said the violence was "a plan to destroy our country's image" while Trump was visiting.
"A leader of one of the most prominent countries in the world, the American president, and his family came to India on a two-day visit, and at that time doing this is very wrong," Reddy said Tuesday, warning that the government had "zero tolerance" for violence.
Reddy added that numerous government departments were mobilized to handle the unrest, including the fire department, Home Ministry, local district magistrates, and police force.
While Trump meets with Modi, Delhi reels from deadly protests
At least seven people died and 90 were injured in clashes that erupted in New Delhi yesterday over a controversial citizenship law, just hours before President Donald Trump's arrival, officials told CNN.
What is the law? The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from select countries.
The government, ruled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said the law seeks to protect religious minorities who fled persecution in their home countries.
Why are people protesting? Opposition parties argue the act is unconstitutional as it bases citizenship on a person's religion and would further marginalize Muslims in India.
These critics say the act is an example of Modi and the BJP pushing a Hindu nationalist agenda. The BJP has strong ties with Hindu conservative movement, many followers of which see India as a Hindu nation.
In India's northeastern states, indigenous groups also fear that giving citizenship to large numbers of immigrants, who came over the porous border with Bangladesh following independence in 1971, would change the unique ethnic make-up of the region and their way of life -- regardless of religion.
How bad is the backlash? In deadly protests nationwide; protesters have used lethal weapons, vandalized buildings, set things on fire, and thrown petrol bombs. Demonstrators have also come out in protest of alleged police brutality, which police have denied.
Across India, at least 25 people have died in the protests.
What is the US' position on it? American officials have expressed concern about the law, and have said Trump would confront Modi over it during this state visit.
In his remarks yesterday, Trump made broad references to India's history as a pluralistic democracy, noting it's a country where people of multiple faiths "worship side by side in harmony."
Here are the issues Trump might bring up with Modi
US President Donald Trump has kicked off today's formal talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's what could be on the table:
Trade agreements: Trump is eager to reduce the trade deficit with India, and has applied tariffs on steel and aluminum that set off a cascade of retaliatory actions. Trump eventually stripped the country of preferential trade status, igniting anger among Indian officials.
They could announce some type of trade truce putting a halt on new tariffs as trade negotiations get underway -- but Trump has conceded it's unlikely a new trade deal can be struck before November's presidential election.
National security: They may discuss joint counter-terror priorities; Trump and Modi are largely aligned in their tough stance against Islamic extremism, including efforts like Trump's travel ban that disallow residents of Muslim-majority nations from entering the US
Citizenship law: Modi has come under sharp criticism for a controversial law that gives citizenship to asylum seekers from three neighboring countries -- but not if they are Muslim.
Violent street protests broke out in Delhi yesterday, just before Trump arrived, between supporters and critics of the law.
American officials have expressed concern about the possible new law, and administration officials said Trump would confront Modi over the law, as well as his steps to strip the contested Kashmir region of special autonomous status.
But it appears unlikely he'll be able to sway Modi from his views. While Trump has offered in the past to help mediate the longstanding Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, Modi has rebuffed his overtures.
Trump and Modi begin the day's formal talks
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are now at the Hyderabad House, where they will hold formal talks -- the real focus of today.
After arriving, the two men shook hands and posed for a photo, before heading inside for a closed-doors bilateral meeting.
They are expected to discuss the ongoing US-India trade dispute, as well as matters of anti-terrorism and security.
Earlier: The president and first lady Melania Trump finished their visit to Raj Ghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, with a tree planting ceremony.
They each picked up a shovel and tossed a spadeful of soil into an open hole, where a small sapling was placed.
This morning, they also watched a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Gandhi, before signing a guest book and receiving a bronze bust of Gandhi.
Trump pays respects at Gandhi's memorial
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are now at the Raj Ghat, the memorial to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.
They walked around the monument, observed a moment of silence, and tossed flower petals onto the monument.
Next, they will take part in a tree planting ceremony.
5 people were killed yesterday in New Delhi violence
Violence in New Delhi, the capital of India, left five people dead yesterday ahead of Trump's arrival.
One of those who died was a police officer, who suffered a bullet injury to the head, said Rajesh Kalra of the Guru Tej Bahadur Hospital. A total of 90 people have been hospitalized for injuries from blunt force or gunshots.
The violence: Indians have been protesting for months over a controversial citizenship act, which gives Indian citizenship to asylum seekers from three neighboring countries -- but not if they are Muslim.
Delhi Police said that incidents of violence and arson had been reported in Delhi's North East district, adding that the force was making every effort "to restore normalcy."
Some context: There have been nationwide protests since December, when the country's parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Opposition parties say the law is unconstitutional, as it bases citizenship on a person's religion and would further marginalize India's 200-million strong Muslim community.
There has also been pushback from indigenous groups in northeastern states, who fear that giving citizenship to large numbers of immigrants would change the unique ethnic make-up of the region and their way of life, regardless of religion.