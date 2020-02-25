Alex Brandon/AP

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are now at the Hyderabad House, where they will hold formal talks -- the real focus of today.

After arriving, the two men shook hands and posed for a photo, before heading inside for a closed-doors bilateral meeting.

They are expected to discuss the ongoing US-India trade dispute, as well as matters of anti-terrorism and security.

Earlier: The president and first lady Melania Trump finished their visit to Raj Ghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, with a tree planting ceremony.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at a tree planting ceremony at Raj Ghat on February 24. Pool

They each picked up a shovel and tossed a spadeful of soil into an open hole, where a small sapling was placed.

This morning, they also watched a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Gandhi, before signing a guest book and receiving a bronze bust of Gandhi.