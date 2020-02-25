Trump expected to talk business on second day of India visit
What Trump's schedule will look like today in the Indian capital
Trump is kicking off the second day of his state visit to India with a welcome at the ornate Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace.
Then he'll head to Raj Ghat, the memorial to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, and lay a wreath there.
He'll move to Hyderabad House for talks with Modi before delivering statements to the press and, in the afternoon, convene a news conference at his hotel.
Trump arrives at Indian presidential palace
President Donald Trump has arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, escorted by riders on horseback and cannons booming in the distance.
Trump's limousine pulled into the red dirt forecourt, where Trump was met by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.
Trump stood at attention underneath a red canopy as the US and Indian national anthems were played, before walking along a red carpet to review cordons of troops.
The event was more formal and militaristic than the colorful welcomes Trump witnessed yesterday.
Trump will now head by motorcade to Raj Ghat, a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, to lay a wreath.
Yesterday Trump was greeted by a massive "Namaste Trump" rally
Yesterday, US President Donald Trump arrived in India and received a very special welcome: A large crowd of supporters.
But it wasn't just any large crowd -- it could be Trump's largest crowd ever.
Thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "Namaste Trump" rally was held in India's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 110,000.
Rather than Trump's iconic red hat-wearing supporters back in the US, those in this audience wore white "Namaste Trump" hats. Before Trump walked out, the stadium played musical mainstays from Trump's rallies, including hits by Elton John and the Village People.
A massive throng, all wearing white caps, cheered eagerly as Trump praised Indian democracy, Modi and Bollywood (sometimes using haltingly pronounced Hindi nouns). The crowd appeared to thin somewhat as temperatures increased inside the stadium, but tens of thousands remained to hear the President speak.
Trump peppered his speech with applause lines, guaranteeing his crowd roared with approval when he named famous Indian cricketers or listed the titles of a few Bollywood films.
What to expect on Day 2 of Trump's India visit
Spectacle will turn to substance today as US President Donald Trump sits for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India.
After a day lapping up attention from cheering crowds and taking in India's most famous sites, including the Taj Mahal, Trump will hope to lay the groundwork for longerterm deals on trade and other matters.
In the immediate term, Trump and Modi will likely reiterate their close bond and try to work toward some more modest agreements on defense and security.
Trade dispute: After the US applied stiff new tariffs, India retaliated by placing new duties on medical devices and farm products; the US then stripped India of special trade status meant for developing countries. It's unlikely that they will strike a grand trade deal on this trip, but some smaller initiatives may be announced.
Other issues on the table: US officials say Trump plans to confront Modi over troubling steps like a new law that denies Indian citizenship to Muslim refugees from nearby states.
And Trump's offer still stands to help mediate an ongoing dispute over Kashmir between India and Pakistan, though Modi has essentially rejected his overtures.
Evening banquet: After the formal talks, Trump will attend a state banquet at the ornate Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official presidential palace in New Delhi.