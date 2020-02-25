Indian and U.S flags are displayed at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 25. T. Narayan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Trump is kicking off the second day of his state visit to India with a welcome at the ornate Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace.

Then he'll head to Raj Ghat, the memorial to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, and lay a wreath there.

He'll move to Hyderabad House for talks with Modi before delivering statements to the press and, in the afternoon, convene a news conference at his hotel.