Workers place a US flag under a billboard displaying a picture of Donald Trump outside the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Donald Trump's biggest rally might not be in a red state, or even in the United States. It's likely to be inside a cricket stadium in Gujarat state, in western India, packed as promised by the President's loyal counterpart.

Trump has proclaimed 7 to 10 million people will come to watch him as he arrives for his first visit to India on Monday and speaks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown Ahmedabad.

The city's population is only around 8 million and the stadium's capacity is closer to 110,000, so Trump's figures might be slightly off. Whatever the number, the optics of a massive turnout will enthuse Trump as he works to cultivate India as a counterweight to China and forge a trade agreement with its increasingly nationalistic leader.

Howdy Modi: The stadium rally is reciprocation for an event held in Texas last year when Modi and Trump were greeted by 50,000 Indian-Americans for what was termed "Howdy Modi."

This time the rally is called "Namaste Trump." It's the kickoff to a 36-hour visit that will also include a tour of the Taj Mahal, where troops of unruly monkeys are causing concern for Trump's safety among residents; formal talks with Modi in the capital Delhi and a state banquet on Tuesday evening.

