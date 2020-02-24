US President Donald Trump lands in India for state visit
Trump and Modi hug as state visit commences
US President Donald Trump was met in Ahmedabad by marching honor guards, yards of colorful flower garlands and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch his 36-hour state visit.
The two men hugged at the bottom of the Air Force One stairs before extending greetings to their respective delegations.
Traditional folk music from Gujarat state -- complete with blowing conch shells and persistent drumming -- began echoing as Trump walked down the carpet. Women with rainbow flower strands stacked atop their headdresses danced to the rhythm.
Melania Trump wore an all-white jumpsuit belted with a patterned scarf.
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and national security adviser Robert O’Brien also lined up on the tarmac.
Trump heads next to Sabarmati Ashram, the onetime home of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.
"I have never seen him eat a vegetable"
When President Donald Trump travels abroad -- be it to Saudi Arabia or Singapore -- his hosts usually try make him feel at home with his favorite meal: steak with miniature bottles of ketchup on the side. But what's a beef-lover to do in India?
The President, whose diet is often a rotation of steaks, burgers and meatloaf, faces a potential shock as he prepares to travel to three Indian cities this week. His trip includes stops in Gujarat state, Agra and Delhi, where Hindus are the majority and cows are revered as sacred. In some neighborhoods, meat eating is so taboo that it's not done in public.
Trump's host, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gone out of his way to generate an elaborate reception for the President, including hosting a massive rally in the world's largest cricket stadium and arranging a tour of the Taj Mahal (the real one, not the namesake Atlantic City casino that Trump once owned).
But Modi is a devoted vegetarian and plans to serve vegetarian food to the President, according to people familiar with the planning. Trump will sit for several meals with Modi when he's in India, including a lunch and a formal banquet Tuesday evening at ornate Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official presidential palace in Delhi.
People familiar with the trip's planning cautioned that menus would likely only be finalized at the last minute. And Trump's aides have been known to intervene to ensure Trump's tastes are catered to when he's on the road (he once had steak twice in a day while abroad.)
A person close to the President who has dined with him on several occasions said Trump has salad with a meal every now and then -- but other than that, "I have never seen him eat a vegetable."
Trump and Modi have a lot in common
In more ways than one, US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are cut from the same cloth. Their apparent bromance is now set to be reignited as Trump begins his first state visit to India.
Here's a look at some of the similarities between the two leaders:
- Make great again: Over the last five years, Modi has consistently trumpeted the slogan that would become Trump's signature campaign promise: India (or America, in Trump's case) comes first. Within months of taking office in 2014, Modi launched "Make in India" -- a campaign promoting local manufacturing.
- Controversial outsiders: In the run-up to the 2014 national elections, Modi introduced himself as a political outsider -- much like Trump. He sold himself as a former tea seller with a tough reputation, a great administrator and India's only hope against a dynastic political party that had run its course. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned on a promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington.
- Similar stance on immigration: Both Trump and Modi have promised to tighten their countries' borders and reduce the number of illegal immigrants. But they've received criticism at home for driving wedges through their electorates along religious and cultural lines.
Trump arrives in India
US President Donald Trump has arrived in India for a state visit. Air Force One landed in Ahmedabad, largest city in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just after 1 a.m. ET (11:30 a.m. local).
Trump is expected to be met by crowds of thousands at a “Namaste Trump” rally and along his motorcade route to the city. Before the rally, he’s due to visit the Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi, the father of Indian independence, lived from 1917 to 1930.
Motera stadium is filling up. A "Namaste Trump" rally will be held here later.
Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, where a "Namaste Trump" mass rally will be held later today, is already filling up.
The rally is something of a counterpart to a "Howdy Modi" event held in Dallas, Texas last year, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought President Donald Trump on stage with him.
Modi is already in Ahmedabad, Trump is expected to land within the hour.
One of Trump's daughters and his son-in-law will be traveling with him
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will travel to India with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN.
Water has been released into the river next to the Taj Mahal to make sure it doesn't smell when Trump visits
Officials in Agra, where US President Donald Trump is due to visit the Taj Mahal alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi later, have pumped fresh water into the river which runs past the iconic ivory-white mausoleum to ensure it doesn't smell.
Nearly 17 million liters (4.5 million gallons) of water has been released from a stream in Mathura, north of Agra, to flow into the Yamuna river.
"When the water is stagnant a smell starts to develop, so we released the water to help the circulation so that the smell disperses. Big guests are coming so our state needs to make a good impression, it is important to welcome our guests properly" said Rajiv Rathi, executive engineer environment department of Agra Municipal Corporation.
"This is routine, you can put in a request to direct the water two days prior, there won't be a shortage upstream."
Modi has landed in Ahmedabad
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Ahmedabad, the largest city in his home state of Gujarat, where he will greet US President Donald Trump soon.
The two-day trip will also include a tour of the Taj Mahal and a state dinner in the capital New Delhi.
Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of arrival
President Donald Trump has tweeted in Hindi ahead of his arrival in India.
"हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!" he wrote, meaning: "We are ready to visit India. We are on our way. We will be meeting everyone in a few hours from now."
Trump is due in Ahmedabad in a few hours, where he'll tour the Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi lived before heading to a "Namaste Trump" mass rally.