US President Donald Trump lands in India for state visit
Water has been released into the river next to the Taj Mahal to make sure it doesn't smell when Trump visits
Officials in Agra, where US President Donald Trump is due to visit the Taj Mahal alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi later, have pumped fresh water into the river which runs past the iconic ivory-white mausoleum to ensure it doesn't smell.
Nearly 17 million liters (4.5 million gallons) of water has been released from a stream in Mathura, north of Agra, to flow into the Yamuna river.
"When the water is stagnant a smell starts to develop, so we released the water to help the circulation so that the smell disperses. Big guests are coming so our state needs to make a good impression, it is important to welcome our guests properly" said Rajiv Rathi, executive engineer environment department of Agra Municipal Corporation.
"This is routine, you can put in a request to direct the water two days prior, there won't be a shortage upstream."
Modi has landed in Ahmedabad
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Ahmedabad, the largest city in his home state of Gujarat, where he will greet US President Donald Trump soon.
The two-day trip will also include a tour of the Taj Mahal and a state dinner in the capital New Delhi.
Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of arrival
President Donald Trump has tweeted in Hindi ahead of his arrival in India.
"हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!" he wrote, meaning: "We are ready to visit India. We are on our way. We will be meeting everyone in a few hours from now."
Trump is due in Ahmedabad in a few hours, where he'll tour the Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi lived before heading to a "Namaste Trump" mass rally.
In India, Trump aims for crowds and strategic friendship
Donald Donald Trump's biggest rally might not be in a red state, or even in the United States. It's likely to be inside a cricket stadium in Gujarat state, in western India, packed as promised by the President's loyal counterpart.
Trump has proclaimed 7 to 10 million people will come to watch him as he arrives for his first visit to India on Monday and speaks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown Ahmedabad.
The city's population is only around 8 million and the stadium's capacity is closer to 110,000, so Trump's figures might be slightly off. Whatever the number, the optics of a massive turnout will enthuse Trump as he works to cultivate India as a counterweight to China and forge a trade agreement with its increasingly nationalistic leader.
Howdy Modi: The stadium rally is reciprocation for an event held in Texas last year when Modi and Trump were greeted by 50,000 Indian-Americans for what was termed "Howdy Modi."
This time the rally is called "Namaste Trump." It's the kickoff to a 36-hour visit that will also include a tour of the Taj Mahal, where troops of unruly monkeys are causing concern for Trump's safety among residents; formal talks with Modi in the capital Delhi and a state banquet on Tuesday evening.
Read more here on what to expect during Trump's India trip.
That time Trump and Modi headlined a rally in Texas
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are both known for energizing their respective bases with big rallies and even bigger personalities.
And last year, they even shared the same rally stage.
Trump joined Modi at a rally in Houston in September attended by tens of thousands, many of whom waved Indian flags as both leaders praised each other's work.
Breaking away from the staid formality of meetings at the White House, Trump took the stage with Modi at an event dubbed "Howdy, Modi!" at NRG Stadium. Roughly 50,000 people -- many from the city's large Indian diaspora -- were registered to attend.
Trump credited the Indian-American community with "helping to strengthen our country and build our future," citing its contributions to medicine, business and technology.
The President praised Modi's leadership and touted the "stronger than ever before" relationship with India. He said India "has never had a better friend as President than President Donald Trump."