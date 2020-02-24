Hours ahead of Trump's arrival in New Delhi, clashes erupt over citizenship law 

Demonstrators gather in the street following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, in the Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on Monday. Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

New Delhi police are attempting to restore order after clashes during a protest over a contentious citizenship bill left a police constable dead Monday, just hours ahead of Trump’s arrival.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for calm, tweeting: "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in." He urged the home minister to "restore law and order" and ensure "peace and harmony is maintained."

Protests have swept across India since December, when the country's parliament passed a bill that would give Indian citizenship to immigrants from neighboring countries -- but not if they are Muslim. Opposition parties say the bill is unconstitutional, as it bases citizenship on a person's religion and would further marginalize India's 200-million strong Muslim community.

Delhi's Metro rail service tweeted Monday that two stations in the area of the protests -- Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations -- would be closed Monday, for security reasons. The train stations are around 10 miles from where President Trump is expected to attend an event on Tuesday.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi tweeted Monday that he has instructed Delhi Police and the Delhi Commissioner of Police to ensure law and order is maintained. "The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony," he said.

CNN has reached out to New Delhi Police for comment.