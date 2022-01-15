World
Tonga hit by tsunami after volcanic eruption

By Adrienne Vogt

Updated 12:08 p.m. ET, January 15, 2022
1 min ago

Tsunami warning in place for parts of Japan following volcanic eruption near Tonga

From CNN's Jennifer Hauser

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for some areas after a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific near Tonga.

"Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the southern Amami island and Tokara island chain in Kagoshima Prefecture and a tsunami advisory for all coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean. A three-meter tsunami is expected to reach Japan following an undersea volcanic eruption off the Pacific nation of Tonga," Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports.

The highest tsunami observed so far is 120 centimeters, or about 3.9 feet, in the Kominato district of Amami-Oshima Island at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday [9:55 a.m. ET], according to NHK.

12 min ago

Laguna Beach is closing all beaches and boardwalks during tsunami advisory

The city of Laguna Beach, Calif., has closed all beaches and boardwalks during the tsunami advisory.

"A tsunami advisory has been issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center for the Orange County coast. All beaches and boardwalks are closed until further notice - please stay out of the water and away from the shore,” according to the city's Twitter account.

The advisory was issued after a small tsunami wave was detected in the Pacific Ocean in the wake of a volcanic eruption near Tonga.

4 min ago

National Tsunami Warning Center says first waves are hitting US coast

From CNN's Dave Alsup

The first waves from the tsunami have begun hitting the mainland US Pacific Coast, Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator at the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, told CNN.

Some observations were measured as follows:

  • Nikolski, Alaska: 1.2 feet 
  • Atka, Alaska: 1 foot 
  • Adak, Alaska: 1 foot
  • King Cove, Alaska: 1 foot
  • Monterey, Calif.: .7 feet

Snider says the event is not done. “This may not be the largest wave as this is coming in yet,” he said.

Here are the latest advisories:

30 min ago

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says tsunami observed in Hawaii caused “no reported damage”

From CNN's Dave Alsup

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no damage has been reported thus far from tsunami observed in the Hawaiian Islands. 

“A tsunami is currently being observed by all Islands' Emergency Management.  We are relieved that there is no reported damage and only minor flooding through-out the islands,” the agency tweeted

30 min ago

NWS Seattle warns coastal Pacific Northwest residents to “move off the beach”

From CNN's Dave Alsup

Strong warnings from the National Weather Service Seattle Saturday morning after a tsunami advisory was issued for the US Pacific Coast in the wake of a volcano eruption in the island nation of Tonga.

“Move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas in these areas,” NWS Seattle tweeted.

“Strong currents and larger waves are possible along these coastal areas. The first wave may not be largest,” the agency warned. 

“Continue to stay out of the water and away from shore along the coastal areas  and continue to monitor for updates.”

NWS Seattle estimates the arrival for first wave on the Washington Coast at the following times. 

  • Long Beach, Wash., at 8:35 a.m. PT
  • La Push, Wash., at 8:45 a.m. PT
  • Neah Bay Wash., at 8:50 a.m. PT
  • Westport, Wash., at 8:50 a.m. PT
  • Moclips, Wash., at 8:55 a.m. PT

“HOWEVER, note that the first waves will likely NOT be the largest. Larger waves may continue to impact the coast for hours after the initial wave,” NWS Seattle tweeted.

31 min ago

Watch the underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh, Laura Smith-Spark, Rhea Mogul and Sophie Jeong

Satellite imagery showed the violent underwater volcanic eruption that first occurred on Friday near Tonga in the South Pacific.

The volcano is located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southeast of Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island, according to CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand, and about 65 kilometers (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa.

New Zealand's official weather service said its weather stations across the country had observed "a pressure surge" on Saturday evening from the eruption.

Scientist Emily Lane, of New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, told the New Zealand Science Media Centre that it was a "very significant" eruption.

"The shock wave from it is clearly visible in satellite imagery and there are reports of the eruption being heard at least as far away as New Zealand," she said. "The tsunami from the eruption has reached over 2,500 km being recorded on gauges over all of Aotearoa."

Tsunamis generated by volcanoes are much less common than tsunamis from underwater earthquakes, Lane said.

The volcano had been active since Dec. 20, 2021, but was declared dormant on Jan. 11, according to RNZ.

31 min ago

Tsunami hits Tonga after underwater volcano erupts in South Pacific

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh, Laura Smith-Spark, Rhea Mogul and Sophie Jeong

Waves crossed the shoreline of Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, on Saturday, flowing onto coastal roads and flooding properties, according to CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand.

Tonga's King Tupou VI was evacuated from the Royal Palace after the tsunami flooded the capital, RNZ reported, citing local media reports that a convoy of police and troops rushed the monarch to a villa at Mata Ki Eua.

Residents headed for higher ground, RNZ said, as waves swept the palace grounds, waterfront and main street.

Ash was falling from the sky in Nuku'alofa on Saturday evening and phone connections were down, according to RNZ.

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano first erupted Friday, sending a plume of ash 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) into the air, according to RNZ.

A second eruption hit on Saturday at 5:26 p.m. local time, RNZ reported.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said it recorded a tsunami wave of 1.2 meters (about 4 feet) near Nuku'alofa at 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves of 2.7 feet (83 cm) were observed by gauges at Nuku'alofa and waves of 2 feet at Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa, Reuters reported.