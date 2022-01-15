Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for some areas after a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific near Tonga.

"Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the southern Amami island and Tokara island chain in Kagoshima Prefecture and a tsunami advisory for all coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean. A three-meter tsunami is expected to reach Japan following an undersea volcanic eruption off the Pacific nation of Tonga," Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports.

The highest tsunami observed so far is 120 centimeters, or about 3.9 feet, in the Kominato district of Amami-Oshima Island at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday [9:55 a.m. ET], according to NHK.