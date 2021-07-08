World
By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:37 a.m. ET, July 8, 2021
1 min ago

The Olympics start 2 weeks from tomorrow

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Th pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will now take place under a coronavirus state of emergency, according to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga today, and the Tokyo venues will no longer have spectators.

The decision to ban spectators comes as Japan lags behind Western countries in rolling out vaccines. Only 15% of its population are fully vaccinated, compared to 47% in the United States and nearly 50% in the UK, according to CNN's global vaccine tracker.

The Olympics, which are about two weeks away, will begin on July 23 and end on Aug. 8. The state of emergency — the fourth in the Japanese capital since the pandemic began — will cover the entire period of the Games.

But this is not the first change the 16-day event has undergone leading up to its start date.

Last month, organizers said spectators would be allowed at the Olympics with a 50% venue capacity or a maximum of 10,000 people per venue. Organizers had already decided to ban overseas fans from the stands in March.

In March 2020, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee had faced pressure to delay the Games in light of Covid-19. The original event was supposed to take place from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020.

16 min ago

The decision to ban spectators "was exactly the right thing," CNN medical analyst says

The decision to ban spectators from Tokyo venues for the 2020 Olympic Games is "exactly the right thing" given the country's current state of the coronavirus pandemic and its low vaccination rate so far, Dr. Leana Wen says.

"I am really relieved that they made this decision," she told CNN. "I was worried about what would happen when you get a lot of people together. Even if there is spacing and masking at the venue, I was concerned about the message this would send. People, when they travel from other places, tend to gather in restaurants and in other informal settings as well. I think this was exactly the right thing."

"Let the athletes who have been working their entire lives to compete, but without the risk of super-spreader events," she added.

28 min ago

Here's what we know about the Olympic bubble and why doctors are warning it might not be airtight

From CNN's Selina Wang

A woman drives an electric scooter in front of the New National Stadium, the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympics, on June 3 in Tokyo.
A woman drives an electric scooter in front of the New National Stadium, the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympics, on June 3 in Tokyo. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Organizers insist the Olympics can be held in a safe bubble: athletes will be regularly tested, contact traced and socially distanced. By the time the Games start, officials expect more than 80% of athletes to be vaccinated.

But public health experts say there are many ways for the bubble to be punctured, especially if tens of thousands of largely unvaccinated and untested volunteers are moving between Olympic venues.

"Even without spectators, it's not a bubble. There are too many leaks in it," said epidemiologist Mike Toole from the Burnet Institute in Melbourne, Australia.

"Having these 70,000 volunteers out in the community, moving from neighborhood to neighborhood, then going into the Games – where you have around 20% unvaccinated – then you're looking at a high-risk scenario," he said.

The third and final Olympic Playbook of Covid-19 measures says some "sport specific" volunteers will be tested regularly at the Games, without specifying how many that would include.

Opposition to the Games: Warnings from Japan's medical community continue to grow. The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association, an organization representing 6,000 doctors in Tokyo, wrote a letter calling for the Games to be canceled.

"The most important priority now is to fight against COVID-19 and to secure people's lives and livelihoods," the letter said. "Japan will bear a big responsibility if the hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games contributes to the spread of COVID-19 and increases the number of sufferers and deaths."

The head of Japan's Covid-19 taskforce, Shigeru Omi, said in June it's "not normal" to host the Olympics during the pandemic, warning the Games would have an impact on infections in Japan.

27 min ago

It's the fourth state of emergency in Tokyo since the pandemic began

The latest state of emergency imposed in Tokyo is the fourth in the Japanese capital since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Tokyo lifted its previous round of state of emergency on June 20, at the end of the country's fourth wave of infections. It has continued to impose restrictions under a softer "quasi-emergency," such as an 8 p.m. curfew on dine-in service at restaurants. But cases have been rising again, prompting health experts to call for stricter measures.

31 min ago

At least 10,000 Olympic volunteers have quit over concerns about Covid-19

From CNN's Selina Wang

When the Tokyo Olympics put out a call for volunteers, Nima Esnaashari signed up along with thousands of others in Japan eager to soak up the atmosphere of the world's biggest sporting event.

But the closer the Games get, the more anxious he's becoming about the risk of catching Covid-19. Like the majority of Japan's population, he hasn't been vaccinated and doesn't know if he'll receive a dose before the pandemic-delayed Games begin on July 23.

Games organizers plan to vaccinate 18,000 Olympic workers, including referees, staff, doping testers and some volunteers. But with some 70,000 volunteers, there won't be enough to go around. It is not clear how many of the volunteers will get a dose.

Of the 80,000 people who signed up to help at the Games, at least 10,000 have quit, mostly due to the pandemic. Esnaashari is still not sure if he'll pull out.

"If I was to go without being vaccinated, in the back of my mind I would be thinking 'am I going to get corona today, or is it going to be tomorrow?'" Esnaashari said.

Tokyo organizers say the recent withdrawal of around 10,000 volunteers in Japan won't impact operations because of other Covid-19 restrictions, including a ban on spectators meaning fewer overall numbers at the Games.

Volunteers say they've been given little protection against Covid-19 beyond cloth masks, hand sanitizer and pamphlets instructing them to keep others at a safe 2-meter distance. The Olympic website encourages volunteers to take public transportation between their homes and Olympic venues.

Doctors are warning of the risks of having so many unvaccinated people moving in and out of the Olympic village. They fear the Olympics could push Japan's already overstretched medical system to the brink.

29 min ago

Tokyo recorded 920 new infections on Wednesday, the highest since mid-May

A Pegasus Corporation cleaner disinfects the floor of the "red zone" of the Covid-19 ward at St. Marianna University Kawasaki Municipal Tama Hospital outside of Tokyo on June 15.
A Pegasus Corporation cleaner disinfects the floor of the "red zone" of the Covid-19 ward at St. Marianna University Kawasaki Municipal Tama Hospital outside of Tokyo on June 15. Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

The decision to ban spectators at all Tokyo venues for the 2020 Olympics came as the Japanese capital reported 920 new infections on Wednesday, the highest daily caseload since the middle of May.

"There is a remarkable increase of infections, especially in the big cities in the Tokyo area," said Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of Japan's pandemic response. The more infectious Delta variant now accounts for up to 30% of cases, he added.

33 min ago

Tokyo's state of emergency from July 12 to Aug. 22 runs through all 16 days of the Olympics

The new state of emergency for Tokyo will run from July 12 to Aug. 22 — covering the 16 days of the Summer Games in its entirety.

"The number of infected cases in the area including Tokyo has been increasing since the end of last month," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said earlier on Thursday.

"The number of severe cases and bed occupancy rate continues to be on the low level, but considering the impact of variants, we need to enhance countermeasures so that the infection will not spread nationwide," Suga added.

The state of emergency is the fourth in the Japanese capital since the pandemic began.

1 hr ago

Strict Covid-19 protocols and positive tests have already derailed many Olympic dreams

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

After years of training, some Olympic athlete's dreams are already being derailed by Covid-19 before the games even start. Others are having to make hard decisions as authorities impose strict rules and protocols aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

Nick Suriano, a wrestler, took years off from college to prep first for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and then in 2021. A positive Covid-19 test forced him to miss the meet at which he would qualify. So he won't go.

Kim Gaucher, a Canadian basketball player, had to fight to bring her breastfeeding 3-month-old to the games after Japanese authorities imposed a no-friends-or-family rule to control Covid-19.

"Right now, I'm being forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete," Gaucher had said. "I can't have them both."

Japan is holding the Olympics despite warnings from many public health professionals that they should be postponed again or called off. It is enacting strict protocols that limit the number of athletes and coaches who can travel to Tokyo and has removed spectators.

Yet athletes have already tested positive after arriving in Japan. That includes a Serbian rower. 

Sports and the spread: There is already evidence that major sporting events do spread Covid. In Europe, the club soccer tournament being held in multiple cities, sometimes with tens of thousands of fans, has already demonstrated what can happen.

The tournament has been associated with an increase in cases in certain cities, according to reports from Reuters:

Scotland's health authority said 1,991 people had been identified as attending a Euro 2020 event while infectious, of whom 1,294 had travelled to London and 397 gone to Wembley where England played Scotland.

Finland said more than 300 nationals were infected while supporting their team.

"We need to look at how people get there: Are they traveling in large crowded convoys of buses? And when they leave the stadiums, are they going into crowded bars and pubs to watch the matches?" World Health Organization senior emergency officer Catherine Smallwood said in a statement. 

So it will be an Olympics without spectators — and without some of the best athletes.

27 min ago

Events outside Tokyo are still being considered for spectators, Japan's Olympics Committee says

From Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo

A man walks past the Olympic Rings lit up at dusk in Yokohama on July 2.
A man walks past the Olympic Rings lit up at dusk in Yokohama on July 2. Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

While spectators will be banned from Tokyo venues at the 2020 Olympic Games, events taking place outside of Tokyo, in areas not under a state of emergency, are still being considered for spectators, Japan's Olympics Committee said Thursday.

The announcement was made following a meeting of five Olympic and Japanese government groups responsible for the Games.

Japanese Olympic Committee head Seiko Hashimoto called it “a very heavy judgement,” adding that due to the state of the pandemic they have “no choice but to hold the Games in a limited way.”

There are total 42 venues listed on the Tokyo 2020 website. Twenty-five are in Tokyo and the rest 17 are in seven other prefectures.