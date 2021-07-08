After years of training, some Olympic athlete's dreams are already being derailed by Covid-19 before the games even start. Others are having to make hard decisions as authorities impose strict rules and protocols aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

Nick Suriano, a wrestler, took years off from college to prep first for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and then in 2021. A positive Covid-19 test forced him to miss the meet at which he would qualify. So he won't go.

Kim Gaucher, a Canadian basketball player, had to fight to bring her breastfeeding 3-month-old to the games after Japanese authorities imposed a no-friends-or-family rule to control Covid-19.

"Right now, I'm being forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete," Gaucher had said. "I can't have them both."

Japan is holding the Olympics despite warnings from many public health professionals that they should be postponed again or called off. It is enacting strict protocols that limit the number of athletes and coaches who can travel to Tokyo and has removed spectators.

Yet athletes have already tested positive after arriving in Japan. That includes a Serbian rower.

Sports and the spread: There is already evidence that major sporting events do spread Covid. In Europe, the club soccer tournament being held in multiple cities, sometimes with tens of thousands of fans, has already demonstrated what can happen.

The tournament has been associated with an increase in cases in certain cities, according to reports from Reuters:

Scotland's health authority said 1,991 people had been identified as attending a Euro 2020 event while infectious, of whom 1,294 had travelled to London and 397 gone to Wembley where England played Scotland.

Finland said more than 300 nationals were infected while supporting their team.

"We need to look at how people get there: Are they traveling in large crowded convoys of buses? And when they leave the stadiums, are they going into crowded bars and pubs to watch the matches?" World Health Organization senior emergency officer Catherine Smallwood said in a statement.

So it will be an Olympics without spectators — and without some of the best athletes.