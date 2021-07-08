World
Tokyo Olympics

Haiti's president assassinated

Live Updates

Tokyo Olympic venues won't have spectators

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:05 a.m. ET, July 8, 2021
1 min ago

Tokyo's state of emergency from July 12 to Aug. 22 runs through all 16 days of the Olympics

The new state of emergency for Tokyo will run from July 12 to Aug. 22 — covering the 16 days of the Summer Games in its entirety.

"The number of infected cases in the area including Tokyo has been increasing since the end of last month," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said earlier on Thursday.

"The number of severe cases and bed occupancy rate continues to be on the low level, but considering the impact of variants, we need to enhance countermeasures so that the infection will not spread nationwide," Suga added.

The state of emergency is the fourth in the Japanese capital since the pandemic began.

28 min ago

Strict Covid-19 protocols and positive tests have already derailed many Olympic dreams

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

After years of training, some Olympic athlete's dreams are already being derailed by Covid-19 before the games even start. Others are having to make hard decisions as authorities impose strict rules and protocols aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

Nick Suriano, a wrestler, took years off from college to prep first for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and then in 2021. A positive Covid-19 test forced him to miss the meet at which he would qualify. So he won't go.

Kim Gaucher, a Canadian basketball player, had to fight to bring her breastfeeding 3-month-old to the games after Japanese authorities imposed a no-friends-or-family rule to control Covid-19.

"Right now, I'm being forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete," Gaucher had said. "I can't have them both."

Japan is holding the Olympics despite warnings from many public health professionals that they should be postponed again or called off. It is enacting strict protocols that limit the number of athletes and coaches who can travel to Tokyo and has removed spectators.

Yet athletes have already tested positive after arriving in Japan. That includes a Serbian rower. 

Sports and the spread: There is already evidence that major sporting events do spread Covid. In Europe, the club soccer tournament being held in multiple cities, sometimes with tens of thousands of fans, has already demonstrated what can happen.

The tournament has been associated with an increase in cases in certain cities, according to reports from Reuters:

Scotland's health authority said 1,991 people had been identified as attending a Euro 2020 event while infectious, of whom 1,294 had travelled to London and 397 gone to Wembley where England played Scotland.

Finland said more than 300 nationals were infected while supporting their team.

"We need to look at how people get there: Are they traveling in large crowded convoys of buses? And when they leave the stadiums, are they going into crowded bars and pubs to watch the matches?" World Health Organization senior emergency officer Catherine Smallwood said in a statement. 

So it will be an Olympics without spectators — and without some of the best athletes.

29 min ago

Events outside Tokyo are still being considered for spectators, Japan's Olympics Committee says

From Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo

A man walks past the Olympic Rings lit up at dusk in Yokohama on July 2.
A man walks past the Olympic Rings lit up at dusk in Yokohama on July 2. Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

While spectators will be banned from Tokyo venues at the 2020 Olympic Games, events taking place outside of Tokyo, in areas not under a state of emergency, are still being considered for spectators, Japan's Olympics Committee said Thursday.

The announcement was made following a meeting of five Olympic and Japanese government groups responsible for the Games.

Japanese Olympic Committee head Seiko Hashimoto called it “a very heavy judgement,” adding that due to the state of the pandemic they have “no choice but to hold the Games in a limited way.”

31 min ago

Tokyo governor says she wanted to share a "sense of crisis" ahead of Olympics meeting

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka

From left, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach attend the five-party meeting in Tokyo on July 8.
From left, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach attend the five-party meeting in Tokyo on July 8. Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier today, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told a group of Olympics officials set to review the decision spectators that her government wanted to share a “sense of crisis” with the central government and that the Tokyo government was making every effort to control the movement of people to prevent infection.

The governor added that her government wanted to vaccinate as many people involved in the games.

33 min ago

JUST IN: Tokyo venues for Olympics will not have spectators

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka

The Olympic Rings are seen outside the Japan Olympic Museum on June 23 in Tokyo.
The Olympic Rings are seen outside the Japan Olympic Museum on June 23 in Tokyo. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Tokyo venues for summer Olympics will not have spectators.

Earlier today, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga confirmed the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place under a coronavirus state of emergency.

The announcement was made following a meeting of five Olympic and Japanese government groups responsible for the Games.

Seiko Hashimoto with the Japanese Olympic Committee said, “A very heavy judgement was made.”

Hashimoto said due to the pandemic, they have “no choice but to hold the Games in a limited way.”