JUST IN: Tokyo venues for Olympics will not have spectators

The Olympic Rings are seen outside the Japan Olympic Museum on June 23 in Tokyo. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Tokyo venues for summer Olympics will not have spectators.

Earlier today, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga confirmed the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place under a coronavirus state of emergency.

The announcement was made following a meeting of five Olympic and Japanese government groups responsible for the Games.

Seiko Hashimoto with the Japanese Olympic Committee said, “A very heavy judgement was made.”

Hashimoto said due to the pandemic, they have “no choice but to hold the Games in a limited way.”