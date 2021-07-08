White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 8. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The White House reaffirmed its support for US athletes traveling to Tokyo, Japan, to compete in the Olympics later this month after Japan's Olympics Committee announced all spectators will be banned from the Tokyo venues at the 2020 Olympic Games.

“The President supports the Tokyo Olympic Games and the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators. He has pride in the US athletes who have trained for Tokyo Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday.

Japan on Thursday also declared a coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo amid increasing cases.

The US is in “close contact” with the Japanese government on planning and public health measures.

“We're well aware of the careful preparations, including the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators, that the government and international committee has undertaken, which is why, as we said, we support the games moving forward," Psaki added.

She reiterated a statement from first lady Jill Biden’s office that the White House is “still assessing the feasibility” of her attendance at the games, noting that the advance team arrives in Tokyo later this week.