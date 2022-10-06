World
8 min ago

UNICEF condemns violence against children after the Thailand mass shooting

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) expressed sadness and shock over the mass shooting in northeast Thailand at a child care center that killed 34 people, including 22 children.

"UNICEF condemns all forms of violence against children. No child should be a target or witness of violence anywhere, anytime," it tweeted Thursday.

UNICEF also urged the public and media to "refrain from posting or forwarding images and videos related to this violent incident, as this may further negatively impact children, victims' families, and their loved ones."

19 min ago

Here's where the shooting happened

(Google)

The Thailand mass shooting that killed 34 people, including 22 children, took place at the Child Development Center in Nong Bua Lamphu province’s Uthaisawan Na Klang district, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

The province, located approximately 540 kilometers (around 335 miles) northeast of Bangkok, is a largely peaceful and quiet area, and is not known for violence.

“The prime minister has expressed his condolences on the shooting incident,” the statement read.

The suspect was a former police officer, who was dismissed from duty and “charged with selling narcotics” last year, Maj. Gen. Jirapob Puridet of the Central Investigations Bureau (CIB) told CNN.

32 min ago

Gun ownership rates are high in Thailand but mass shootings are rare

From CNN's Kara Fox

Gun ownership in Thailand is relatively high compared with other countries in Southeast Asia.

There were more than 10.3 million civilian owned firearms in Thailand, or around 15 guns for every 100 people, according to 2017 data from the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey (SAS). Approximately 6.2 million of those guns are legally registered, according to SAS.

Thailand ranks as the Southeast Asian country with the second-highest gun homicides after the Philippines, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s 2019 Global Burden of Disease database.

Mass shootings in the country, however, are rare but a 2020 incident saw a soldier kill 29 people in a shooting spree that began at a military site and then sent shoppers hunting for cover after the gunman entered a mall.

26 min ago

Suspect had killed his wife and stepson before taking his own life

(Thailand Central Investigation Bureau)

Investigators confirmed that the 34-year-old suspect in the Thailand mass shooting had killed his wife and his two-year-old stepson before taking his own life.

It is unclear if the gunman and his family are included in the current death toll.

His two-year-old stepson was enrolled at the center he attacked Thursday, but was not present while the attack was carried out, according to a local police chief.

“[The shooter] went to look for his two-year-old son, but the boy was not there … so he started shooting as well as stabbing people at the nursery,” police spokesperson Maj. General Paisan Luesomboon told CNN.

21 min ago

Children among at least 34 people killed in nursery shooting in Thailand

From Kocha Olarn, Hannah Ritchie and Heather Chen

In this image taken from video, a woman is embraced outside the site of an attack at a daycare center in Nongbua Lamphu, Thailand, on Thursday.
In this image taken from video, a woman is embraced outside the site of an attack at a daycare center in Nongbua Lamphu, Thailand, on Thursday. (Mungkorn Sriboonreung Rescue Group via AP)

At least 22 children were among 34 people killed in a mass shooting at a child care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday.

Authorities launched a manhunt for the suspected gunman, later identified by Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) as a 34-year-old former policeman involved in an ongoing court case for allegedly selling drugs.

The suspect had appeared in court in Nong Bua Lamphu province hours before “opening fire while the kids were sleeping,” according to Maj. Gen. Jirapob Puridet of the CIB.

His two-year-old stepson was enrolled at the center he attacked Thursday, but was not present while the attack was carried out, according to a local police chief.