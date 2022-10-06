The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) expressed sadness and shock over the mass shooting in northeast Thailand at a child care center that killed 34 people, including 22 children.

"UNICEF condemns all forms of violence against children. No child should be a target or witness of violence anywhere, anytime," it tweeted Thursday.

UNICEF also urged the public and media to "refrain from posting or forwarding images and videos related to this violent incident, as this may further negatively impact children, victims' families, and their loved ones."