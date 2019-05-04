Thai king coronation ceremony: Latest updates

Soldiers take part in rehearsals on April 26, 2019 for the Royal Procession following King Rama X's coronation on May 4. Soldiers take part in rehearsals on April 26, 2019 for the Royal Procession following King Rama X's coronation on May 4.

While the main coronation ceremony will take place this weekend, this process has been months in the works.

According to the official government program, procedures began on April 6 for the "preparation of sacred water for the royal coronation ceremony."

This weeks-long process involved the gathering of waters from all 76 provinces of Thailand, which were blessed in temples and sent to Bangkok for further consecration rites.

Following this, the inscription and engraving of the Royal Golden Plaque and the Royal Seal of State took place, again accompanied by Buddhist ceremonies.

As part of that process, on Thursday, the new King paid homage at the Equestrian Statue of King Chulalongkorn -- Rama V, a modernizer who is credited with saving Thailand from colonization -- and at the Memorial of King Rama I, founder of the ruling Chakri dynasty. "He also worship(ed) sacred beings at Baisal Daksin Throne Hall and Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence," the program said.

After a three-day coronation from May 4 to 6, there is a pause of several months before the final ceremony, the grand Royal Barge Procession along the Chao Phraya River in October.

Oarsmen take part in a Royal Barge parade on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok in November 2007. The procession was held in celebration of King Bhumibol's 80th birthday. Bhumibol was the world's longest-serving monarch before he died in 2016.

"About 2,300 oarsmen will be prepared to row over 50 barges," the coronation program said.

"Rhythmic barge-rowing songs are part of this ceremonial water-borne procession, which is a rare spectacle, arranged on special occasions only. The royal processions, both by land and by water, exhibit the glory and great power of the monarch, in accordance with the traditional beliefs and court traditions handed down through generations."