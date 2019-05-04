Thai king coronation ceremony: Latest updates

Thai king coronation ceremony: Latest updatesBy Julia Hollingsworth, Kocha Olarn and Karla Cripps, CNN
An elaborate water purification ritual
Yellow flowers, incense, and gold ornaments were on display as Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn took part in a symbolic water purification ceremony -- one of a number of events happening as part of his elaborate, three-day coronation.
Dressed in a white robe with gold trim, the Thai King sat silently as holy water was poured over his head. As the ritual continued, canons were fired.
Holy water from symbolic vessels was then poured over the King's back and into his hands. Some of the water vessels contained holy water collected from all 76 provinces around the country.
Thai coronation kicks off
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has arrived at the Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, at the beginning of his lavish three-day coronation.
The 66-year-old will undergo the water purification ceremony, where holy waters from Thailand's 76 provinces will be poured over his head.
The King was greeted by people chanting and holding colorful umbrellas as he arrived at the grand residence, dressed in white military uniform.
A coronation months in the making
While the main coronation ceremony will take place this weekend, this process has been months in the works.
According to the official government program, procedures began on April 6 for the "preparation of sacred water for the royal coronation ceremony."
This weeks-long process involved the gathering of waters from all 76 provinces of Thailand, which were blessed in temples and sent to Bangkok for further consecration rites.
Following this, the inscription and engraving of the Royal Golden Plaque and the Royal Seal of State took place, again accompanied by Buddhist ceremonies.
As part of that process, on Thursday, the new King paid homage at the Equestrian Statue of King Chulalongkorn -- Rama V, a modernizer who is credited with saving Thailand from colonization -- and at the Memorial of King Rama I, founder of the ruling Chakri dynasty. "He also worship(ed) sacred beings at Baisal Daksin Throne Hall and Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence," the program said.
After a three-day coronation from May 4 to 6, there is a pause of several months before the final ceremony, the grand Royal Barge Procession along the Chao Phraya River in October.
"About 2,300 oarsmen will be prepared to row over 50 barges," the coronation program said.
"Rhythmic barge-rowing songs are part of this ceremonial water-borne procession, which is a rare spectacle, arranged on special occasions only. The royal processions, both by land and by water, exhibit the glory and great power of the monarch, in accordance with the traditional beliefs and court traditions handed down through generations."
Intense preparations underway in Bangkok
In these photos, Thailand Post Company employees repaint the street outside their offices in honor of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on April 25, 2019, ahead of his royal coronation. The Thai capital has been consumed by preparations for the three-day ceremony this weekend.
Thailand gets a new queen
From CNN's Kocha Alorn in Bangkok
Ahead of his coronation, King Maha Vajiralongkorn revealed he has wed his royal consort General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Aydhaya and declared her queen.
A royal statement released Wednesday said the 66-year-old monarch "has decided to promote General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Aydhaya, his royal consort, to become Queen Suthida and she will hold royal title and status as part of the royal family."
The statement added that the king "performed a royal wedding ceremony with General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Aydhaya in accordance to law and royal traditions in a full and righteous manner."
Suthida is Vajiralongkorn's fourth wife. He was previously married to Soamsawali Kitiyakara in 1977, Yuvadhida Polpraserth in 1994 and Srirasmi Suwadee in 2001. He has two daughters and five sons, only one of whom is officially recognized as a prince.