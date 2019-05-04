Thai king coronation ceremony: Latest updates

Thai king coronation ceremony: Latest updatesBy Julia Hollingsworth, Kocha Olarn and Karla Cripps, CNN
Maha Vajiralongkorn becomes the fully-fledged King of Thailand
The King is now sitting beneath a nine-tiered umbrella -- the most significant moment in the coronation ceremony.
Flanked by two men in white military uniforms, King Maha Vajiralongkorn has now officially succeeded his late father Rama IX as King of Thailand.
He's the only person in Thailand permitted to sit under the umbrella, which represents the King's connection with heaven.
An octagonal throne, conch shells and auspicious oils
King Maha Vajiralongkorn is taking part in an anointment ceremony at the Grand Palace, which draws on a blend of Buddhism and Brahmanism.
Wearing a glitzy gold robe and embroidered pants, the King is sitting on an octagonal throne in the elaborate Baisal Daksin Throne Hall. Eight different key Thai leaders, including Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, are handing him blessed water.
The King is wearing a bay leaf behind one ear -- bay leaves are considered auspicious in Thailand.
Conch shells and oils are also being used in the ritual.
Cannons fired in honor of the King
Royal Guards fire cannons in honor of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand. Saturday began three days of elaborate centuries-old ceremonies for the formal coronation of Vajiralongkorn, who has been on the throne for more than two years following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October 2016 after seven decades on the throne.
The King waves as he arrives at the Grand Palace
Pictures show Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn waving as he arrives at the Grand Palace Saturday to begin an elaborate series of rituals to formally elevate him to the throne.
His wife, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, who he declared his queen just days before his coronation, is sitting beside him as their car drives through the streets of the Thai capital, Bangkok.
Thai King puts on a 7-kilogram crown
Sitting on his throne beneath a nine-tier umbrella, the King puts on an elaborate gold crown.
At 7.3 kilograms (16 pounds), it's more than seven times heavier than Queen Elizabeth II's Imperial State Crown.
Other symbolic items have been used in the the ceremonies, including royal slippers made from enameled gold and inlaid with diamonds.
An elaborate water purification ritual
Yellow flowers, incense, and gold ornaments are on display as Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes part in a symbolic water purification ceremony -- one of a number of events happening as part of his elaborate, three-day coronation.
Dressed in a white robe with gold trim, the Thai King sits silently as holy water is poured over his head. As the ritual continues, canons are fired.
Holy water from symbolic vessels is then poured over the King's back and into his hands. Some of the water vessels contain holy water collected from all 76 provinces around the country.
Thai coronation kicks off
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has arrived at the Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, at the beginning of his lavish three-day coronation.
The 66-year-old will undergo the water purification ceremony, where holy waters from Thailand's 76 provinces will be poured over his head.
The King was greeted by people chanting and holding colorful umbrellas as he arrived at the grand residence, dressed in white military uniform.
A coronation months in the making
While the main coronation ceremony will take place this weekend, this process has been months in the works.
According to the official government program, procedures began on April 6 for the "preparation of sacred water for the royal coronation ceremony."
This weeks-long process involved the gathering of waters from all 76 provinces of Thailand, which were blessed in temples and sent to Bangkok for further consecration rites.
Following this, the inscription and engraving of the Royal Golden Plaque and the Royal Seal of State took place, again accompanied by Buddhist ceremonies.
As part of that process, on Thursday, the new King paid homage at the Equestrian Statue of King Chulalongkorn -- Rama V, a modernizer who is credited with saving Thailand from colonization -- and at the Memorial of King Rama I, founder of the ruling Chakri dynasty. "He also worship(ed) sacred beings at Baisal Daksin Throne Hall and Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence," the program said.
After a three-day coronation from May 4 to 6, there is a pause of several months before the final ceremony, the grand Royal Barge Procession along the Chao Phraya River in October.
"About 2,300 oarsmen will be prepared to row over 50 barges," the coronation program said.
"Rhythmic barge-rowing songs are part of this ceremonial water-borne procession, which is a rare spectacle, arranged on special occasions only. The royal processions, both by land and by water, exhibit the glory and great power of the monarch, in accordance with the traditional beliefs and court traditions handed down through generations."
Intense preparations underway in Bangkok
In these photos, Thailand Post Company employees repaint the street outside their offices in honor of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on April 25, 2019, ahead of his royal coronation. The Thai capital has been consumed by preparations for the three-day ceremony this weekend.