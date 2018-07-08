Thai cave rescue underwayBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner, Euan McKirdy and Hilary Whiteman, CNN
2 boys had birthdays on the day they went missing
Sheena McKenzie and Patrick Sarnsamak
At least four of 12 boys were rescued Sunday after being trapped for more than two weeks in a flooded cave network in northern Thailand.Their soccer coach remains inside the cave with the other boys.
It's not clear yet which boys were rescued. The boys are from several schools in the Chiang Rai province of northern Thailand.
In the days since their ordeal began, some details have emerged about their ages, favorite foods and soccer teams:
- Two boys had birthdays on the day the group went missing, June 23.
- Another boy's family said the first thing they'll do when he's out is throw a birthday party for him.
- The youngest boy is 11 years old, and said he's looking forward to eating fried chicken after he's rescued.
"This has been described as a war against water and a race against time"
The rescue efforts in Thailand are still suspended while teams restock supplies and prepare to get the rest of the team out of the cave.
"There are eight more to go, plus the coach. And they have to stay down there for the next few hours — probably couple of days, actually — because there's a problem with restocking the oxygen supplies down there," CNN's Jonathan Miller reports.
Rescuers have a dwindling window of opportunity, with forecasters predicting the return of heavy monsoon rains in the coming days, effectively sealing off the cave until October.
"The other problem they've got is, this has been described as a war against water and a race against time," Miller said.
Each rescued boy was escorted by 2 divers
So far, four of the 12 boys trapped inside a Thai cave have been brought out. Officials said 90 rescue workers helped in the mission, including 13 divers.
Each of the rescued boys was escorted by two divers, CNN's Jonathan Miller reports.
36 US military members from Pacific Command involved in operation
From CNN's Ryan Browne:
There are 36 US military Pacific Command personnel involved in the Thai rescue operation. They're mostly from Kadena base in Japan, according to a US military official
The group includes a 12-man search-and-rescue team, which including divers. The US divers were not expected to participate directly in rescue dives.
Divers and officials are prepping for more rescues
Four of the 12 boys trapped in a Thai cave were rescued earlier today. Now, in the overnight hours in Thailand, teams are making preparations to get more kids out, CNN's David McKenzie reports.
The mission has been temporarily suspended while teams restock supplies. Authorities said oxygen tanks needed to be refilled before continuing.
The 2 obstacles rescuers face: Water and time
The first of the boys trapped in a Thai cave were rescued earlier today, and the mission has been temporarily suspended while teams restock supplies.
But rescuers have a dwindling window of opportunity, with forecasters predicting the return of heavy monsoon rains in the coming days, effectively sealing off the cave until October.
"We have two obstacles: water and time. This what we have been racing against since day one. We have to do all we can, even though it is hard to fight the force of nature," Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said earlier, as rain began to fall across the site.
Here's a look at rainfall totals in the area:
The first boys are out of the cave. Here's what happens next.
From CNN's Wayne Drash and Susan Scutti
As the first members of the boys' soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand were rescued Sunday, the focus begins to shift to the boys' long-term health and getting them proper medical aid.
Oxygen is a top priority. Health experts said, authorities would first be checking the rescued boys' exposure to a lack of oxygen while in the cave. Thai officials on Friday said oxygen levels in the cave air plummeted dangerously to just 15%.
"One of the major concerns is oxygen right now. They've been in an area where oxygen levels are low," Dr. Darria Long Gillespie of the University of Tennessee School of Medicine told CNN. "As soon as they get out, that's what they'll be checking: their oxygen levels and their breathing."
They will also be checked for malnutrition, dehydration and an array of other health effects.
Dr. Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist who is also a scuba diver, said it would be extremely important to relay the good news of the first boys' rescue to the others who remain trapped inside. "That would be such a boost for their confidence," she said.
The rescue is two-pronged: to help the boys who have been brought out of the cave, while working to save the remaining boys and coach still trapped inside. The rescue operation, authorities said, has paused for the night. Authorities said oxygen tanks needed to be refilled before continuing.
4 things we learned from the Thai governor's press conference
From the transcript of Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osotthanakorn's press conference moments ago, we learned:
- The operation went quickly: "The operation today went quicker than when we rehearsed, 10 minutes quicker."
- We don't know the rescued boys' names, but they're safe: "We haven't confirmed the identity of the four boys and the rest, where they are now ... Four of them have been safely in doctor's hands at Prachanukroh Hospital."
- The rescue teams: "We have 13 divers in the rescue team with an extra five Navy SEALs. There are 90 staff for the whole operation. Fifty are foreign staff divers, 40 Thai."
- The kids wore face masks: The "method to get them out, all the boys are wearing full face mask and the rescue divers carried them out through the passage in the cave complex."
Thai governor says evacuations took less time than it did in drills
Evacuations of four boys from a cave in northern Thailand took 10 minutes less than they did during practice, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said in a press conference Sunday.
The governor said Sunday’s operation went smoothly but they would need to make sure all conditions were stable for the next phase of evacuations.
Rescue workers are scheduled to hold a strategy meeting late Sunday about remaining operations.
The governor said all boys were wearing full face masks for diving and were then carried out through the rest of the cave.