Thai cave rescue: Divers enter cave to free boys -- Live updates

Relatives of the boys walk from the cave complex after taking part in a prayer ceremony as rescue operations continue for the 12 boys and their soccer coach. Relatives of the boys walk from the cave complex after taking part in a prayer ceremony as rescue operations continue for the 12 boys and their soccer coach. YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images

The 12 boys and their coach are aware that the rescue operation has begun, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said. Their families have also been told, he added.

Rescuers are confident the boys are strong enough to make the hours-long journey out of the cave. They've been fed packs of energy gel since they were found deep inside the cave on Monday, July 2.

Oxygen levels inside the cave are low, but tanks have been dispersed along the route out. Concerns about access to adequate supplies were raised on Friday when a former Thai Navy SEAL died when he ran out of air on his way out of the cave.